Box.net Forges Closer Ties With Google, Salesforce

Photo: Box.net

Cloud collaboration startup Box.net is starting to forge closer ties with big names in cloud computing like Google and Salesforce.At the company’s BoxWorks conference in San Francisco, CEO Aaron Levie used the “one more thing…” tagline made famous by Steve Jobs to announce that the Box mobile client will ship on all new Motorola Xoom tablets.



All of the conference attendees will get a free Xoom as well.

The deal won’t do much for Box now — Motorola’s tablets haven’t sold well, and the introduction of the Kindle Fire is going to spell even tougher going for every Android tablet.

But Motorola means Google.

Google hasn’t been doing much with its enterprise business — Gmail and Apps — since Larry Page took over as CEO in April. He’s been preoccupied with other things like launching Google+, buying Motorola, and trying to figure out whether to buy Hulu or not.

But if Google suddenly decides to make a big play for the enterprise, the quickest way to do that will be to partner with — or buy — smaller cloud-based enterprise companies that are showing strong growth. Box is an obvious candidate, although Levie seems pretty set on remaining independent.

Levie also said that Salesforce has invested in the big round Box is raising, and announced a partnership to integrate Box into Salesforce’s Chatter collaboration application. That’s interesting because Box has previously made a big deal about its integration with Yammer — the startup that Chatter is competing directly against.

Box will have more news on its funding round in coming weeks.

Lastly, HP will ship the updated Box Sync client on all of its new PCs for small and mid-size businesses in the U.S. Box previously had a deal to ship its mobile client on the short-lived HP TouchPad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.