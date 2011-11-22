Boxing Up Shopping's Magic Moment

Online retailers are thinking inside the box—and about the box itself.



Unlike in stores, shoppers on the Web need to be wowed twice, first when they are browsing around the site and again when the purchase lands on their doorstep. Anticipation builds while they wait for their order.

There’s something exciting about the unpacking process, as documented in the many online “unboxing” videos of people opening electronics packages. And even the most extravagant splurge can disappoint if it arrives in a tiny plastic envelope or a giant postal box.

