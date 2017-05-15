UFC president: Conor McGregor has agreed a deal to fight Floyd Mayweather

Getty Images The ball is now in Floyd Mayweather’s court.

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that star client Conor McGregor has agreed his terms for a boxing rules super-fight with Floyd Mayweather.

“Conor and I have agreed on a deal,” White told ESPN.

Though “a bunch of lawers” are looking over McGregor’s agreement, White will present Conor’s terms to Mayweather advisor Al Haymon and Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe this week.

Details of his discussion with McGregor are yet to be made public but they won’t have changed too much from the $US75 million (£58 million) payday White mentioned last month.

If that is the case, it is likely former five-weight world champion Mayweather will be offered a larger fight purse of $US100 million (£77 million).

This would be in line with the $US100 million payday Mayweather received for outpointing Manny Pacquiao in 2015 (though he scooped a total of $US200 million after pay-per-view earnings were finalised).

“It’s either going to happen this year or it’s never going to happen at all,” White added, reiterating the ‘now or never’ rhetoric used by major US broadcaster Showtime earlier this month.

More from Alan Dawson:

NOW WATCH: John Cena reveals how he stays in incredible fighting shape



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.