Floyd Mayweather's protégé Gervonta Davis tells us what he's learnt from one of the greatest boxers ever

Floyd Mayweather’s protégé Gervonta Davis defends his IBF world title against English contender Liam Walsh in London on Saturday evening.

Davis is the best of the 36 fighters Mayweather manages through Mayweather Promotions — and the ring king has taken a very personal interest in his progress.

Mayweather joined Davis in the ring during a press event in Bethnal Green ahead of Saturday’s fight, imparting some wisdom to the 22-year-old during a light workout.

After the event, Davis told Business Insider about how much of an influence Mayweather has had on his life and career.

The presence of Mayweather has attracted a lot of media attention and though the former five-weight world champion has helped him train, Davis said Floyd’s biggest influence has been on issues outside of the ring.

“Floyd has done a lot for me financially and has taught me a lot about business,” he told us. “He did great in making money during his career and he tells me a lot of what he’s working on.”

Mayweather has amassed a fortune of $US700 million(£537 million) during his career, according to Forbes, with his interests including property, technology, and a strip club.

“Floyd has showed me that he’s set up with real estate, businesses, and investments,” Davis said. “What he’s already done is what I’m trying to do too. He also tells me to work hard and stay away from people that aren’t trying to see me do great things.”

Alan Dawson / Business Insider Floyd Mayweather (left) helped Coach Ford put Gervonta Davis (right) through his paces on Wednesday.

Mayweather is not the only boxing veteran who mentors Davis. He also benefits from the coaching of Calvin Ford, who has been by his side since he was growing up in Baltimore, America.

“Coach Ford is dependable,” Davis told BI. “He knew me since I was young, knows how to get me to be my best, and puts lots of work into [my development]. He’s like a father to me.”

Though Ford is Davis’s head cornerman, Mayweather has extensive fight experience and he has been an active presence during the 22-year-old’s preparations for Walsh this weekend.

“We had a great camp in Baltimore [and then] went to [Las] Vegas to finish up camp. Floyd came to the gym in Vegas and helped show me a few things. We went running together and he gave me great advice.”

Five years ago Davis attracted acclaim as an amateur standout. He won various prestigious tournaments, including the 2012 National Golden Gloves Championship in the US, and made his professional debut in 2013.

Since that first pro fight, Davis has put together an intimidating record of 17 fights and 17 wins, 16 of which have been by knockout.

Davis defeated Jose Pedraza in January to win the IBF belt and steps up his competition once more when he fights Walsh.

“Walsh is a good boxer,” Davis said. “He’s tough, brings a good crowd, and his brothers get him hyped up. [I plan on] quietening [his home] crowd with my performance and, by the end of my fight, I hope everyone leaves as a fan of Gervonta Davis.”

