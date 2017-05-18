Floyd Mayweather says his focus is on protégé Gervonta Davis, not Conor McGregor

Alan Dawson / Business Insider Floyd Mayweather instructs Gervonta Davis during an open work-out.

A showdown between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather may be generating heat, but the latter’s focus is elsewhere.

Mayweather insists his attention is on his protégé Gervonta Davis, who takes on English fighter Liam Walsh at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, May 20.

Mayweather is the UK to help promote the fight. “As of right now my focus is on helping Gervonta Davis be victorious on Saturday,” Mayweather told reporters after Davis held a public workout at York Hall.

“That is a task in itself… to come to another guy’s country and fight another undefeated top contender [in Walsh].”

A gifted young fighter, Davis boxed his way to amateur acclaim as a quick teenager with sharp punches, but the Baltimore boxer is now taking the professional ranks by storm. He won the IBF version of the super featherweight world championship in his last outing with a knockout victory over Jose Pedraza in January.

When pressed for his prediction come fight night, Mayweather was unapologetic: “Of course I’m going to say my fighter wins! I think we’ll be ok.”

After Davis competes on Saturday, Mayweather will perhaps contemplate his own terms for the potential showdown with McGregor. It was only natural that he was pressed for an update on any apparent negotiations from McGregor’s promoter, UFC boss Dana White.

There are other fights out there for Mayweather, like taking on the winner of the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin fight in September, but he was adamant that there is “only one fight that makes business sense.“

He also hinted at the fact that, though Conor McGregor and the UFC have reportedly agreed to their terms for the fight, he is yet to receive a line of communication from UFC president Dana White.

