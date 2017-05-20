British boxer Liam Walsh tells us how he'll demolish Floyd Mayweather's protégé Gervonta Davis

Chris Brunskill / Getty Images Liam Walsh lands connects with Santos Sampaio in 2016.

British boxer Liam Walsh takes on Floyd Mayweather’s protégé Gervonta Davis in an IBF super featherweight world championship clash at the Copperbox Arena in Stratford on Saturday.

Though he is a 3/1 betting underdog, the unbeaten 31-year-old believes he has a master plan to dismantle Davis on fight night.

“Davis has great speed and power,” Walsh told Business Insider at a preview event this week. “He’s physically strong and very, very fast. Speed is undeniably his greatest asset.”

He added: “But timing beats speed. So I have to be smart in the ring. I’ve also seen him in the flesh a few times and now I know I’m taller and have a longer reach [distance from fingertip to armpit]. This means if I manage the distance and manage the tempo, I control the fight.”

Unbeaten in 21 fights, Walsh has passed every examination so far in his career, but he now faces a step-up in class as he takes on a fighter who Mayweather believes is the future of boxing.

Davis has a powerful knockout record and has flattened 16 of his 17 opponents to date. Walsh has previously engaged in scrappy rucks but claims he has matured in age and will use brains rather than brawn on Saturday.

“I’ve improved a lot, matured, and I’m more experienced. I’m a better fighter now than at any time in the past. I used to pressure opponents and want to stop them, going crazy, but now I’m a technically a lot better.”

Walsh believes that, despite the hype, it is unclear just how good Davis is. “I assume he’s made of tough stuff as he’s from a rough background [but] psychologically, we don’t know yet. I just know I cannot allow him to get his punches off.”

Dan Mullan / Getty Images Co-promoters Floyd Mayweather (centre) and Frank Warren (far right) watch on as Gervonta Davis (left) and Liam Walsh (right) face off.

Mayweather has been ever-present throughout the promotion of this fight and has undoubtedly helped boost the event’s profile but Walsh is unfazed by his opponent’s mentor and promoter.

“Mayweather has not distracted me at all,” Walsh said. “It’s just like any other promotion for me.

“I haven’t spoken to him too much but I said hello to him and he said hello back. I’m not in awe of him as a man but I cannot deny that I respect his achievements.”

