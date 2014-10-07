BOXING KANGAROOS: Here's Video Of What Has To Be The Most Australian Street Fight

Two big kangaroos have been caught on camera fighting it out in a brawl on a residential street in New South Wales.

The eastern grey roos spent around 5 minutes going the biff on a Central Coast street, north of Sydney.

Male kangaroos “box” as a way to assert their dominance. They do it for fun, as young lads do, but it can get deadly serious when a female is reason for the fight. The long toenails on the hind legs are a dangerous weapon that can easily disembowel a rival or a predator.

And while kangaroos can’t normally move backwards, there’s nothing like a kick in the guts from a rival to make you the exception to the rule.

Here’s the video.



