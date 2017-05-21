Floyd Mayweather says Conor McGregor fight 'could be made quickly'

Getty Images Floyd Mayweather wants to discuss his terms for a Conor McGregor fight with key members of his inner circle.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has told journalists that as soon as he returns to the United States he will discuss the highly-anticipated super-fight against Conor McGregor with his advisor Al Haymon, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, and Showtime Sports VP Stephen Espinoza.

UFC president Dana White confirmed on Monday that McGregor had finalised his terms for the boxing-rules showdown, leaving the ball in Mayweather’s court. However, Floyd has given the clearest indication yet that it is not only a fight he wants to take, but one he believes can be agreed “quickly.”

Mayweather said: “If [McGregor’s] signed a contract… [then] when I get back in the US, I’ll communicate with my team and get Al, Leonard, and Steve on a call [to ask] what’s our next move.

“Most likely when we do make a move it will be a huge one. You already know, when Floyd Mayweather fights, it’s history. The only thing I’m doing now is chasing my own records.”

The unbeaten American reiterated his stance that when he does returns to the sport, it will only be for McGregor, as opposed to alternative opponents like Gennady Golovkin or Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

“If I do fight, it’s a 90% chance it’s against Conor McGregor,” Mayweather said. “The only fight that makes sense to me is Conor McGregor and it’s possible this fight could be made quickly.

“Conor McGregor is a professional and a stand-up fighter. He kicks-arse in the Octagon while I kick-arse in the boxing ring. At the end of the day, it’s all arse-kicking.”

It had been believed that McGregor would earn $US75 million for his involvement in a fight with Mayweather, leaving the latter with a payday in excess of $US100 million.

Speaking to the media on Saturday evening, Mayweather confirmed that he would command the greater share of the fight purse, have his name first on the promotional poster (Mayweather v McGregor, not McGregor v Mayweather), and walk to the ring last.

“We know that I’ll be the A-side,” he said. “Just look at my net worth on Forbes ($US340 million) compared to his net worth (not available, but McGregor did earn $US3 million for one fight last August).

Mayweather had been in London to promote an IBF super featherweight world title bout between Gervonta Davis and Liam Walsh. Davis, Mayweather’s star client and protégé, won by way of third round knockout.

