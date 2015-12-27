A knife fight broke out at the Boxing Day sales and police found a machete

Police were called to a shopping centre in Bromley, South London, on Boxing Day after an apparent knife fight broke out leaving one person bleeding from the head.
Twitter user @HumbleChap caught videos from the scene on his phone, showing shoppers fleeing the Glades shopping centre in a panic on Saturday after witnessing the fight.
So we’re in Bromley and everyone started running out the Center I’m not hanging around lol pic.twitter.com/tNB0teMsTl
— Humble Intellectual (@HumbleChap) December 26, 2015
The same user also caught a video of police removing what appears to be a machete from the scene:
Turned out to be a mad yout with a machete #HumbleNews pic.twitter.com/pG1BVkBaGC
— Humble Intellectual (@HumbleChap) December 26, 2015
And armed police arriving at the scene:
The call of duty man have arrived lol pic.twitter.com/bJnjcZ3x7P
— Humble Intellectual (@HumbleChap) December 26, 2015
One man in his 20s, who was arrested at the scene, received a head wound apparently during the fight. Police are still hunting a second suspect. It’s unclear what the fight was about.
The Telegraph quotes a Scotland Yard spokeswoman as saying:
We were called at 3.45pm to reports of an injured man at the Glades shopping centre.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man believed to be in his 20s with a minor head injury.
At this stage, officers believe he sustained the injury as a result of an altercation. The injured man has been arrested for affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He currently remains in custody at a south London police station.
Officers have recovered two knives and are seeking to trace a man who was seen running off, possibly discarding a weapon. Enquiries continue.
