10 Photos From The Massachusetts Town That Got 23 Inches Of Snow

Boxford, Mass. got the worst of 2014’s first blizzard.

The town has seen 23 inches of snow so far, which is the top total for any area affected by the storm.

Manhattan got about 5 inches, and Boston saw about 13.

Thousands of flights have been delayed and canceled, and city schools in New York and Boston were shut down Friday. Windchill is below zero in some areas.

High winds and intense cold are expected to continue through Friday, but the snow is letting up. A meteorologist with the National Weather Service told Reuters that the storm is most likely past its peak point of intensity.

Check out some photos from the storm:



















