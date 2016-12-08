British boxing press conference turns into a melee after boxer throws a table at his opponent

Press conferences before big boxing or MMA bouts are always more or less the same: the two fighters take turns talking about how they are the best, how they are going to destroy their opponent, and then they exchange some colourful trash talk.

The trash talk is an important, built-in part of the entire spectacle, and at times can even feel a bit contrived.

But to stand up and hurl a table over your head at your opponent — as British heavyweight Dereck Chisora did on Tuesday — is to firmly go off script.

The two then had to be separated as they each squabbled with members of the press conference trying to break it up.

Chisora will fight Dillian Whyte on December 10 in Manchester for the British Heavyweight Title. If Chisora loses, or if his boxing career does not work out, he can rest assured knowing he’s got a future in professional wrestling.

