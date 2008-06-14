Boxer Sues Jay-Z For Stealing Voice

EW.com:



Apparently there’s a former heavyweight boxer named Mitchell Rose who’s filing an $88 million suit against Jay-Z (h/t). Why? Because Rose says he gave Jay a demo tape in 2001, which he claims single-handedly inspired Jay to switch up his vocal delivery: “He took the demo with him and shortly after that he began using the whispering (which he now frequents) in his songs…. He’s using it on the regular, now Lil’ Kim is using it. All I want is justice. Jay-Z knows what I am talking about.” Um, no. Feel free to correct me here if you’re reading this and have a legal degree, but I’m pretty sure that the subtle pattern of intonations and emphases that make up one’s flow aren’t really the kind of thing one can copyright. Besides, what is this Rose character saying here — that he invented whispering?! Clearly, this is just a desperate clown looking for a shakedown from a multimillionaire.

