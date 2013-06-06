Everyone Is Talking About This New App That Claims To Fix Email On Your iPhone

Email is a huge problem. It’s such a headache that there are a ton of apps and services popping up all over the place to help people out.



Boxer is a new email app available for iPhone that wants to fix it. Boxer doesn’t think email is broken. Instead its motto is: “Email isn’t broken, it’s just unfair.”

Boxer is all about using gestures to sort email into different categories.

Boxer works with all major email services like Gmail, Outlook, Exchange, Yahoo, AOL, and Apple’s iCloud.

With Boxer you can like a message, send a quick reply, add it to your to-do list, request help from others, or mark it as done.

The app is beautifully designed and since its free now, it’s definitely worth a download.

Boxer is free for the first 100,000 people that download it. At the time of writing, there are 92,536 free downloads left.

After that the company plans to charge around $4.99 for the app, according to AllThingsD, but it has not set a firm price yet.

