Everyone Is Talking About This New App That Claims To Fix Email On Your iPhone

Email is a huge problem. It’s such a headache that there are a ton of apps and services popping up all over the place to help people out.
Boxer is a new email app available for iPhone that wants to fix it. Boxer doesn’t think email is broken. Instead its motto is: “Email isn’t broken, it’s just unfair.”
Boxer is all about using gestures to sort email into different categories.
Boxer works with all major email services like Gmail, Outlook, Exchange, Yahoo, AOL, and Apple’s iCloud.
With Boxer you can like a message, send a quick reply, add it to your to-do list, request help from others, or mark it as done.
The app is beautifully designed and since its free now, it’s definitely worth a download.
Boxer is free for the first 100,000 people that download it. At the time of writing, there are 92,536 free downloads left.
After that the company plans to charge around $4.99 for the app, according to AllThingsD, but it has not set a firm price yet.
Boxer is a free download in Apple's App Store for the first 100,000 people. After the promotion, the app will cost $4.99.
Boxer makes it easy to file email into different categories. You can like, send a quick reply, add it to a to-do list, or check it off as done.
Boxer can even integrate your social media accounts so you can have more information about contacts.
If you swipe to the right on a message, you'll get these options. It makes it easy to sort email into different categories.
The detail tab gives you more options so you can set a due date, add priority, or assign someone a task.
The Dashboard is an easy way to get around your inbox. You can view your to-do's and requests all in one place.
