Boxee's Latest Update Includes iPad Support

Photo: Steve Kovach, The Business Insider

Boxee is including iPad support in it’s latest update, version 1.1, the company announced.Last week, Boxee’s VP of Marketing Andrew Kippen hinted that they are adding AirPlay-like features to the iPad that will let you beam videos from your Boxee box to any other device on your network.



This release seems to confirm that the iPad app is just around the corner. (The official list of features included in the update simply reads “Support for Boxee for iPad” with no further information).

Other features in the update include a better web browser, new video controls, and support for new languages.

The update will be available to some users soon for testing, and a full version will be released to everyone shortly after that.

