Boxee Is Making An iPad App That Will Stream Video To Your TV

Photo: Steve Kovach, The Business Insider

Boxee is working on an iPad app that will let you stream video to any device running Boxee software.It will be similar to Apple’s AirPlay for Apple TV, except content will only be streamed to Boxee devices, Andrew Kippen, the company’s VP of Marketing told Pocket Lint.



Users will be able to stream video from their iPad to their Boxee Box or computer running Boxee software.

The app isn’t ready yet, but we’ll test it out as soon as it becomes available.

This is great news for Boxee Box owners. They’ll finally get to have their own “AirPlay” feature that Apple TV owners have been enjoying for months now.

