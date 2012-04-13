Boxee May Have Only Sold 200,000 Boxee Boxes

Photo: Steve Kovach, The Business Insider

Boxee, the company that provides streaming video services for PCs and connected TV boxes, may have only sold 200,000 Boxee Boxes so far.This is according to a tweet sent by the company’s official Twitter account. It was first picked up by GigaOm.



If that number is true, it’s a bad sign for Boxee. The company faces competition from several others such as Apple, Roku, and a bunch of manufacturers with so-called smart TVs that have streaming video services already built in.

We asked Boxee for comment and were told an intern sent the tweet and quoted an outdated number. The tweet also says there are 2 million Boxee users. Boxee says it surpassed 2 million users this year. (Most of those users have the Boxee PC app, which is no longer available.)

Boxee would not tell us how many Boxee Boxes have been sold so far, saying its hardware partner D-Link is responsible for those figures.

