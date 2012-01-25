Boxee Is Rolling Out A Major Update Today That Lets You Watch Live TV

This is the $50 dongle you need to buy for live TV.

Photo: Boxee

Boxee’s big update that allows you to pull in live HD TV over the air will begin rolling out today, the company just announced.That means you’ll be able to get live network TV like NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, PBS, etc. along with streaming content from Netflix, Vudu, Pandora, MOG, and a bunch of other services through the same Boxee interface.



It’s also a great update for those who want to cut the cord, or cancel their cable subscription and stream their stuff online instead. Boxee lets you play almost any digital movie file format, so you can get your stuff from other sources and load them up with a portable storage drive or beam them from your computer over your Wi-Fi network.

The downside: If you already have a Boxee Box, you’ll need to buy a $50 dongle that lets you connect it to a pair of rabbit ear antennas that let you get HD TV from the airwaves. (The rabbit ears are included with the dongle.)

The dongles have been available for pre-order for several weeks and will begin shipping today.

If you already have a Boxee Box, keep your eye out for a notification that the update is ready to download.

