Boxee's iPad App Is Finally Here -- And It'll Let You Play Any Video File You Want

Boxee just launched its iPad app, which allows you to stream pretty much any video file format from your computer to your iPad. You can also push video from your iPad to your TV if you have a Boxee Box.



You’ll need to download a small media manager app for your desktop in addition to the iPad for this to work.

Finally, Boxee has a new bookmarklet that you can add to your browser’s bookmark toolbar. Clicking the bookmarklet lets you save web videos to your Boxee account and watch them later on your Boxee box, iPad, or desktop.

