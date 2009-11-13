Boxee Device Coming Next Year, Hardware Deal Signed

Boxee will offer a consumer electronics device running the company’s Web video-watching software next year, the company announced today. It will show off mockups of the device at an event in New York next month.

“We believe this will be the first of several living room devices you’ll see running Boxee in 2010,” a rep says.

Boxee’s box will compete with a slew of devices from Apple, Roku, and other video providers — including the cable box that’s already hooked up to your TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.