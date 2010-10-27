Boxee CEO: Cable Will Seem Pointless To Kids Growing Up With Web Video

Jay Yarow

Boxee CEO Avner Ronen appeared on CNBC this morning to explain how his company is going survive Apple TV and Google TV. His answer: We’re cheaper than Google, and more expansive than Apple.

He also said Boxee isn’t necessarily going to lead to cable cutting. Instead, it will usher in a generation of people that never get cable. His comparison point: mobile phones and landlines. If young people have Boxee boxes they won’t see the point in cable, just like few young people see the point in having a landline.

(We seem to be having some video issues, here’s a link to watch the video.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.