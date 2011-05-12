Boxee Adds HBO And Movie Trailers

Steve Kovach
hbo go on boxee

Photo: Boxee

Boxee is pushing out a new firmware update for Boxee Boxes today. It includes a lot of bug fixes, and some new tools for making web browsing better on your TV.Here’s the full list of updates:

  • Support for 16 new languages.
  • Browser allows bookmarking and history.
  • Browser loads pages faster.
  • New movie trailer library.
  • HTML 5 for accessing streaming sites like HBO GO.
  • New unobtrusive on-screen display when watching video.

You can download the update directly to your Boxee Box now.

Don’t Miss: Our Review Of The Boxee Box

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.