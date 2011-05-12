Boxee Adds HBO And Movie Trailers

Photo: Boxee
Boxee is pushing out a new firmware update for Boxee Boxes today. It includes a lot of bug fixes, and some new tools for making web browsing better on your TV.Here’s the full list of updates:
- Support for 16 new languages.
- Browser allows bookmarking and history.
- Browser loads pages faster.
- New movie trailer library.
- HTML 5 for accessing streaming sites like HBO GO.
- New unobtrusive on-screen display when watching video.
You can download the update directly to your Boxee Box now.
Don’t Miss: Our Review Of The Boxee Box
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.