Boxee Is The Apple TV Killer We've Been Waiting For

Photo: Steve Kovach, The Business Insider

For the last few days, the Boxee Box has been the centrepiece of our living room’s entertainment centre.And with good reason.



It’s the hub to all our content, able to play practically any file type on your television, unlike its rival Apple TV.

Apple only allows you to play content from iTunes, meaning you have to buy everything from them or convert your video ahead of time.

That’s a pain.

Boxee, on the other hand, is plug and play. We had no problem getting it to recognise our USB external hard drive and playing everything from .avi to .mp4 files. You can also play files over your wireless network.

For that reason alone, we think Boxee is a much better device than the Apple TV if you have movies on your network saved in several different formats.

On the down side, the menu system is a bit difficult to use. And the clunky remote doesn’t make it much easier. You have to hit the “menu” button several times to go back to the starting point. We suggest downloading the iPhone or Android app that will let you control Boxee from your phone instead.

Now that Boxee has finally added Netflix, its library of apps is almost complete. We’re still waiting for Hulu Plus, but there are over 170 other apps to choose from including Pandora, AP News, and Flickr.

Full disclosure: Boxee provided us with the box and is sponsoring our latest Pipeline sale. That being said, we still think this is an excellent device and worth the purchase for people who don’t want to be limited to one type of video format.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.