GAME CHANGER: Boxee Box Will Soon Let You Watch Live TV

Photo: GigaOm

The next update to Boxee Box will let users watch live network TV, according to a leaked software update obtained by GigaOm.Boxee version 1.5 will allow you to connect a TV tuner to your Boxee Box so you can pull in live TV from the airwaves.



This is pretty big news for anyone who wants to cut cable for good. Assuming the new update works as GigaOm says it will, this is the first time a connected TV box will be able to provide live TV in addition to connected services like Netflix, Vudu, etc.

And since it’s network TV, you won’t have to pay anything extra.

Despite the abundance of cable channels, network TV still has the best stuff you’ll want to watch: live sports, award shows, sitcoms, the evening news, you name it. Plus, if you have an HD tuner, that will all come in at perfect 1080p HD.

