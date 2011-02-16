Boxee Box By D-Link For $138 - SOLD OUT!

UPDATE: You love the Boxee Box! It sold out in record time. If you’d like to be on a waiting list in the event we can extend the promotion or offer a different deal, click here and leave us your email.







Today’s Deal: The Boxee Box by D-Link for $138

Boxee delivers all your online content – TV shows, movies, and music – directly to your HDTV in a way that finally makes sense.

And without a keyboard on your coffee table: Boxee emulates the TV-watching experience all the way down to the remote in your hand. As the guys there like to say, “Using a computer keyboard in the living room is like using a microwave in your car: it might be handy, but it just doesn’t fit.”

But don’t take our word for it. The gadget experts have been checking it out and they like what they see:

Robert Scoble: “My favourite product of the [CES] show was the Boxee Box….

TechCrunch: Nominated for TechCrunch Crunchies Best New Device 2010

Chris Dixon:

Dennis Crowley:

And the timing couldn’t be better, as Netflix just arrived on the Boxee Box.

We are really excited to offer the Boxee Box by D-link today on Pipeline at the lowest rate available, for a very limited time.

Why We Chose This Deal:

The Boxee Box plays it all: Play almost anything that you can play on a computer, including videos, music, or photo formats, right on your big-screen TV.

Internet TV is much cooler than Internet on your TV: Boxee works with the top Internet companies to deliver an experience that’s tailored to your TV: Netflix, VUDU, Pandora, MLB, Funny Or Die, NHL, Flickr, and hundreds more. It looks great and makes it fun to use.

It’s all included: Other than subscription fees for select premium apps, you get everything you need to set the Boxee Box up.

A primo remote: Not only does the device feel good in your hands, but its up-front controls are simple to use and the QWERTY keyboard on its reverse makes for nimble web browsing and social media messaging.

