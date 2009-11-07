Boxee Beta Coming December 7

NYC-based Boxee will release the long-awaited beta version of its Web video-watching software on Dec. 7, MediaMemo‘s Peter Kafka tweets.

It’ll be shown off at an event at the Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Boxee is basically a Web video browser designed for watching from 6 feet away — the way video was meant to be watched. It supports video from sources like Netflix, MLB.com, Revision3, etc., and works on Macs, PCs, and hacked Apple TV set-top boxes.

It’s been in various “alpha” releases — see screenshot — for more than a year. What’s in the beta? Boxee CEO Avner Ronen says:

new user interface

improved navigation

search TV Shows and Movies

a user controlled Queue

shortcuts

more…

