Boxee Beta Coming December 7

Dan Frommer

NYC-based Boxee will release the long-awaited beta version of its Web video-watching software on Dec. 7, MediaMemo‘s Peter Kafka tweets.

It’ll be shown off at an event at the Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Boxee is basically a Web video browser designed for watching from 6 feet away — the way video was meant to be watched. It supports video from sources like Netflix, MLB.com, Revision3, etc., and works on Macs, PCs, and hacked Apple TV set-top boxes.

It’s been in various “alpha” releases — see screenshot — for more than a year. What’s in the beta? Boxee CEO Avner Ronen says:

  • new user interface
  • improved navigation
  • search TV Shows and Movies
  • a user controlled Queue
  • shortcuts
  • more…

