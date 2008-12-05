Boxee Adds Netflix Movie Streaming, Keeps Getting Better (NFLX)

NYC-based Boxee, which makes media centre software for Apple (AAPL) Macs, Linux boxes, Apple TV set-top boxes, and eventually PCs, keeps getting better. The latest edition of their set-top box software includes:



Access to Netflix’s (NFLX) “watch instantly” library of 12,000 movies/TV shows. (If you’re a Netflix subscriber. Won’t work with Apple TV; Boxee says it’s not powerful enough to run Microsoft’s Silverlight plugin.)

Access to WB shows.

Access to MTVMusic, MTV’s new music video site.

Better user interfaces for its Hulu and YouTube sections.

Boxee still has a long way to go before it’s commercially relevant. Big companies like Apple and Microsoft are trying to figure out how to connect your living room to the Internet, with some success. Meanwhile, it’s going to be very hard to convince cable companies and consumer electronics makers that they need third-party software they don’t control, like Boxee. But it’s a great start, and we’re glad people are working on this stuff.

Boxee raised $4 million last month from Union Square Ventures and Spark Capital. If you want an invitation to Boxee’s service, sign up here, courtesy USV’s Fred Wilson.

