A New Bulk Shopping App Is Competition For Sam's Club And Costco

A new app called Boxedis going after bulk retailers like Sam’s Club, Costco, and BJ’s, according toFortune.

Boxed lets customers order bulk groceries and more via smartphone. The company reportedly has over one million users.

Executives told Fortune that Boxed has already raised over $US25 million in Series B funding.

There’s delivery available for nearly everything — groceries, electronics, alcohol, diapers, and even laundry.

The app personalizes the shopping experience in a way that brick-and-mortar retailers can’t.

In 2013, Pando Daily reported that Boxed uses technology that targets personal preferences and offers customisation. A person would be notified than an item that he or she viewed is on sale.

Unlike warehouses like Sam’s Club and Costco, Boxed doesn’t offer a membership fee, which could make it especially enticing to budget-strapped millennials.

Boxed executives told Fortune that they are targeting the young millennial customer.

The appeal of the app (and delivery) is undeniable to those who live in urban environments and do not have cars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.