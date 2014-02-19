Box Snags An Exec From SAP Who Brought In $US1 Billion In Sales Last Year

Box Graham Younger

It seems that cloud storage provider Box is fortifying its sales team as it prepares to go public.

Box CEO Aaron Levie announced in a blog post that the company has hired Graham Younger, a former Senior VP and GM of sales at SAP, as its new executive vice president of worldwide field operations.

Younger, who on his LinkedIn profile claims responsibility for over $US1 billion in sales last year at SAP, will be a vital asset to Box as it expands over the next few years.

According to Levie’s post, Younger will be focused on building out the sales team needed to bring in the large corporate clients who can spend big money on enterprise tech:

At Box, Graham will be leading our entire sales efforts globally, helping to accelerate our growth in large businesses, while also maintaining world-class execution for our mid-market and small business customers. He’ll be chartered with growing out the sales organisation by recruiting and retaining the best talent, helping build out our vertical strategy, working to align with our strategic customers, driving enterprise product strategy, and more.

In its most recent funding round in December, the company brought in $US100 million on a $US2 billion valuation, bringing its total raised capital to $US414 million.

As we reported several weeks ago, Box has filed for a confidential IPO — an option for companies with less than $US1 billion in revenue that lets them wait until 21 days before their “roadshow” to start releasing financial information — so while it’s rumoured that the company is hoping to bring in another $US500 million from its initial public offering, we won’t begin to hear specifics on the company’s financials until then.

