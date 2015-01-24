Box Opens At $20.20, A 44% Pop

Box Box CEO Aaron Levie

Cloud-based enterprise storage company Box opened at $US20.2o, up 44%.

Its IPO was priced at $US14.

It’s now up 52%, to $US21.44.

It’s a nice pop for a company that had a lot of negativity surrounding its IPO.

Box’s revenue growth has been slowing down. In the third quarter of 2014, revenue was up 70%. But that’s down from 81% in the prior quarter. And that’s down from 94% in the quarter prior to that.

On the plus side, Box has gotten its sales and marketing expenses under control. Those expenses were only $US55 million during the quarter, less than the $US57 million in revenue. Overall net loss was $US45 million for the third quarter last year.

On the day before the IPO, Box got a big endorsement from Jim Cramer who argued the stock was worth buying at $US18 or less.

