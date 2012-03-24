Box Paid $1 Million For Its Name Change

Photo: Box.net

About three months ago, Box.net changed its name: now it’s just Box.Rafe Needleman at CNET reveals that the company paid about $1 million last year to buy the domain name “Box.com” from Digimedia, a big domain name seller.



But in conversations, we notice that the new name hasn’t really taken yet. Everybody still calls it “Box.net.”

This may be because “Box” sounds very similar to “Dropbox,” another white hot startup in the same basic area, online storage.

In fact, the conversation usually goes something like this:

“So I recently toured this company Box….”

“Dropbox?”

“No, like Box.net”

“Oh yeah.”

Consider this a public service announcement, then. It’s just Box. Every time you refer to it as Box.net, you’re making light of a very expensive purchase.

It’s like walking up to the owner of a Ferrari, pointing at the horse logo, and asking, “now is that the NEW Mustang?”

