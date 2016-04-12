Box is letting its customers store their data outside of the US for the first time

Sam Shead/Business Insider Box cofounder and CEO Aaron Levie.

Box, a $1.5 billion (£1 billion) content management platform, is planning to allow its customers to store their data outside of America for the first time as it looks to boost its international presence.

From May, Box customers will be able to host their data in Japan, Singapore, Germany, and Ireland. The data will be stored in data centres operated by Amazon Web Services and IBM.

Box CEO and cofounder Aaron Levie told Box customers in London on Tuesday that the new “Box Zones” will allow them to store their data in the “region of their choice.”

“Box Zones gives you more control at an enterprise level of how your data gets used and managed,” said Levie. “Over time you’ll see us in more regions.”

Box claimed local laws and data residency regulations have stopped many companies from “getting the most” out of the cloud. The Silicon Valley company said Box Zones is about addressing these challenges and “unlocking adoption of the cloud on a global scale.”

Levie stressed this point in a blog post due to be published on Tuesday, writing “hospitals in France or financial services firms in Germany face strict regulations around where their files are stored, leaving them with a limited set of options, and keeping many of these enterprises stuck on legacy infrastructure.”

Box Zones will allow many non-US companies to adopt Box for the first time, Levie wrote in the same blog post.

Following the Edward Snowden revelations, governments, companies, and individuals became increasingly concerned that their data can be accessed by the US government spy agencies when it is stored in US data centres. Storing data locally also means it can be accessed quicker by the company or individual requesting it.

