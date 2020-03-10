'Onward' fell short of Pixar hits at the box office while 'The Invisible Man' held strong in its second weekend

Pixar ‘Onward’

“Onward” opened over the weekend with $US40 million domestically, close to the debut of Pixar’s lowest-grossing movie, “The Good Dinosaur.”

The movie made just $US28 million globally as it didn’t open in key markets like China and Italy, which have been impacted by the coronavirus.

“The Invisible Man” held strong with $US15 million domestically in its second weekend and has made nearly $US100 million worldwide off of a $US7 million budget.

20th Century’s “The Call of the Wild” is stalling with just shy of $US100 million worldwide so far off of a $US135 million budget.

The weekend’s domestic box office was down from this time last year, when “Captain Marvel” opened with $US153 million. Another Disney release opened over the weekend this year, Pixar’s “Onward,” but without as much excitement.

“Onward” debuted with $US40 million in the US and $US68 million worldwide, which is more in line with “The Good Dinosaur” ($US39 million in the US) than Pixar’s most recent hits like “Incredibles 2” and “Toy Story 4.” Being an original movie and not an anticipated sequel, the movie faced obstacles, especially amid coronavirus concerns. It did not open in key markets such as China and Italy, which have been hit hard by the outbreak.

“The Good Dinosaur” was Pixar’s lowest-grossing movie with $US332 million worldwide. Time will tell whether coronavirus concerns prevent “Onward” from reaching even those numbers.

Universal Elisabeth Moss in ‘The Invisible Man’

Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man” held strong in its second weekend with $US15 million domestically, down 46% from its debut when it earned $US29 million. The horror-thriller has so far made $US52 million in the US and nearly $US100 million worldwide off of a $US7 million production budget.

Another new release this weekend, Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back,” barely beat out “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which made $US8.5 million and $US8 million domestically, respectively. The latter has held steady since its debut last month and is nearing $US200 million globally.

Still, “The Way Back,” an R-rated drama, performed above expectations. Boxoffice.com projected it to earn $US8.4 million over the weekend, while Box Office Mojo anticipated a more conservative $US6.5 million, below both “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “The Call of the Wild.”

Lastly, 20th Century’s “The Call of the Wild” is stalling. It earned $US7 million over the weekend and is just shy of $US100 million globally. With a production budget of $US135 million, the movie is another flop for the Disney-Fox merger.

Here are the weekend’s top five at the domestic box office:

“Onward” – $US40 million “The Invisible Man” – $US15 million “The Way Back” – $US8.5 million “Sonic the Hedgehog” – $US8 million “The Call of the Wild” – $US7 million “Sonic the Hedgehog” – $US8 million

