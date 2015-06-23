Universal is completely dominating the box office this year

Universal Pictures/’Jurassic World’ ‘Jurassic World’ is just one in a long line of Universal films that is outperforming box-office expectations this year.

“Jurassic World” has done the unthinkable.

Not only does the film hold the record for highest-grossing opening weekend, but, for a second week in a row, the fourth film in the “Jurassic Park” franchise brought in over $US100 million at the box office, making it the second movie ever, after 2012’s “Avengers,” to accomplish that feat.

It’s also now the fastest film to hit $US1 billion in just 13 days.

Previously, that record belonged to “Furious 7,” another Universal film, which broke the record in 17 days.

The “Fast and Furious” sequel has made over $US1.5 billion at the box office to date.

Back in February, the studio’s “Fifty Shades of Grey” adaptation had the best-opening weekend at the box office for that month and one of the largest openings for an R-rated film. It has now made over $US569 million worldwide on an estimated $US40 million budget.

While all three films grossly outperformed analyst expectations, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers” sequel crossed the billion-dollar number in 24 days.

If you asked anyone last year, their predictions for the biggest films of the year would have been a no-brainer: The “Avengers” sequel in May followed by the next “Star Wars” instalment come December.

Disney was easily set to dominate the box office with those two films alone.

Early projections for “Star Wars” sit between $US1.75 billion and $US3 billion. Anything over $US2.7 billion would give it the all-time box office record, topping 2009’s “Avatar.”

Disney/Lucasfilm The year of Disney? Universal has a few unexpected hits up its sleeve.

Universal sure isn’t making it easy.

Don’t forget the studio is also responsible for the “Pitch Perfect” sequel which had a big $US69 million opening. A third film has already been announced with stars Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson set to return.

And, with another big film out in July in a “Despicable Me” spinoff, “Minions,” Universal may very well have its third billion-dollar movie on its way. “Despicable Me 2” made over $US970 million during its 2013 run at theatres.

Universal/Illumination Admit it. You love these bumbling, goggles-wearing guys.

“Minions,” which will focus on the loveable yellow servant to the “Despicable Me” villain Gru, is in theatres July 10.

