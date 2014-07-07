'Transformers' Destroys 'Tammy' At The Box Office

Melissa McCarthy’s dramedy “Tammy” was no match this weekend for “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
Michael Bay’s fourth instalment of the robot series may have dropped nearly 64% in its second week at theatres with $US36.4 million, but it was still more than enough to beat out the three new films out this weekend.
While McCarthy’s “Tammy” didn’t outright fizzle at theatres, its $US21.2 million debut was significantly lower than the actress’ recent films.
“The Heat” and “Identity Thief,” both debuted to more than $US30 million at theatres in 2013.
“Tammy” will not be a box-office disaster for distributor Warner Bros. McCarthy’s first attempt at screenwriting cost an estimated $US20 million to make. Over the course of the five-day holiday weekend the film managed to make $US35.4 million.
“Transformers: Age of Extinction” has now passed the $US500 million mark worldwide making most of its money in China.
The other new releases, horror film “Deliver Us From Evil” and children’s sci-fi film “Earth to Echo,” made $US9.5 million and $US8.3 million respectively.
All together, the weekend was one of the slowest July 4 holiday weekends at the box office since 1999, according to BoxOfficeMojo.
The summer season has already been down this year and is on track to be one of the lowest-earning summers in the last decade.
In contrast, last summer a record $US4.7 billion dollars was made at theatres. That was due in part to massive hits including billion-dollar film “Iron Man 3” and Universal’s “Despicable Me 2.”
