'Transformers' Destroys 'Tammy' At The Box Office

Warner Bros. Melissa McCarthy and Susan Sarandon did not laugh their way to the top of the box office in ‘Tammy.’

Melissa McCarthy’s dramedy “Tammy” was no match this weekend for “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”

Michael Bay’s fourth instalment of the robot series may have dropped nearly 64% in its second week at theatres with $US36.4 million, but it was still more than enough to beat out the three new films out this weekend.

While McCarthy’s “Tammy” didn’t outright fizzle at theatres, its $US21.2 million debut was significantly lower than the actress’ recent films.

“The Heat” and “Identity Thief,” both debuted to more than $US30 million at theatres in 2013.

“Tammy” will not be a box-office disaster for distributor Warner Bros. McCarthy’s first attempt at screenwriting cost an estimated $US20 million to make. Over the course of the five-day holiday weekend the film managed to make $US35.4 million.

Transformers trailer ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ is closing in on $US600 million worldwide.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” has now passed the $US500 million mark worldwide making most of its money in China.

The other new releases, horror film “Deliver Us From Evil” and children’s sci-fi film “Earth to Echo,” made $US9.5 million and $US8.3 million respectively.

All together, the weekend was one of the slowest July 4 holiday weekends at the box office since 1999, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

The summer season has already been down this year and is on track to be one of the lowest-earning summers in the last decade.

In contrast, last summer a record $US4.7 billion dollars was made at theatres. That was due in part to massive hits including billion-dollar film “Iron Man 3” and Universal’s “Despicable Me 2.”

