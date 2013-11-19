'Thor' Sequel Dominates Box Office For Two Weeks In A Row

“Thor: The Dark World” owned the box office for a second week before the highly-anticipated “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” debuts this Friday.

However, the film came surprisingly close to being overthrown by romantic-comedy sequel, “The Best Man Holiday.”

This should be Thor’s final weekend atop the box office as Jennifer Lawrence’s “Hunger Games” sequel is expected to reach record numbers opening weekend.

Tickets for the film have been selling out since they went on sale in October.

Out of the box-office top 10 this week are “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2.” The Sony sequel has earned $US200 million worldwide.

Also worth noting is Matthew McConaughey’s “Dallas Buyers Club.” Open in 184 theatres made $US1.8 million over the weekend. The movie is based on a true-life story about a man given 30 days to live after being diagnosed with HIV, and the lengths he took in alternative treatments to stay alive.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. Rachel McAdams’ latest romance movie “About Time” finally makes its way into the top 10 in its third week out with $US3.5 million. The film hasn’t made a big splash here in the states, however, its making the majority of its money ($41 million vs. $US11.6 million) overseas.

9. Tom Hanks’ “Captain Phillips” continues to hold steady with $US4.5 million in week six. The Sony movie is closing in on $US100 million domestically. All together, it has made $US164 million worldwide.

8. “12 Years a Slave” is down one spot this week with $US4.6 million. The anticipated Oscar movie starring Michael Fassbender, Brad Pitt, and Chiwetel Ejiofor has made a total of $US25 million so far.

7. Orson Scott Card’s “Ender’s Game” adaptation continues its descent at the box office earning $US6.2 million in its third week. The Lionsgate film cost an estimated $US110 million to produce but has made about $US63 million worldwide.

6. Nothing can stop the allure of “Gravity.” After seven weeks, the film is still bringing in $US6.3 million. The film has made a massive $US514.9 million worldwide.

5. “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” has been a big win for Paramount with another $US7.7 million. That brings the film’s four week total to $US119 million.

4. Relativity’s animated turkey film “Free Birds” swapped places with “Last Vegas” this weekend earning $US8.3 million. The cartoon cost $US55 million to make and has made $US42 million so far worldwide. The film has about two more weeks until Disney’s anticipated animated movie “Frozen” comes to theatres November 27.

3. The people love Morgan Freeman and Robert De Niro together on screen. “Last Vegas” made another cool $US8.9 million this weekend. The “Hangover”-eque comedy has made more than “Free Birds” ($47 million) and cost a lot less to make ($28 million).

2. “The Best Man Holiday” surprised everyone with a huge $US30.6 million weekend. The sequel to the 1999 romantic comedy reunited much of the original cast. According to Fandango, the film was a social event over the weekend with 73% of ticket buyers saying they would see the film with friends.

1. “Thor: The Dark World” dropped 55% in week two making $US38.5 million. That’s slightly less than the drop “Iron Man 3” saw in its second weekend (58.4%). The movie has already made a whopping $US480 million worldwide. Though the film should still perform well next week, it will have to compete with Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” sequel.

