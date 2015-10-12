'Pan' nosedives at the box office as 'The Martian' continues to soar

Turns out more people wanted to take a rocket to Mars than head to Neverland via pixie dust.

Warner Bros.’ “Pan,” — an origin story of the boy who never grows up starring Hugh Jackman and Rooney Mara — had a disappointing opening weekend in theatres. Estimates have its three-day total over the Columbus Day weekend at an awful $US15.3 million, according to The Wrap (the film has an estimated budget of around $US150 million).

With only a 23% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a measly $US5.1 million take on Friday, according to Deadline, “Pan” looks like it’s going to be a bust for the WB, coming in third place for the weekend.

But over at 20th Century Fox things are different. In its second weekend the sci-fi adventure “The Martian” is exceeding expectations with an estimated $US37 million as of Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That gives the Matt Damon-stranded-on-space adventurer the top spot at the box office for a second straight week.

Things are also good for Sony’s animated “Hotel Transylvania 2.” The kids comedy featuring the vocal talents of Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez came in second place with an estimated $US20 million, according to The Wrap.

It’s now the first autumn release to surpass the $US100 million domestic box office mark.

The weekend also had another landmark. “Steve Jobs” opened in four theatres over the weekend with an estimated $US521,000 (per screen average of $US130,236), according to THR, making the loose biopic on the Apple cofounder the year’s biggest limited release, according to Variety.

