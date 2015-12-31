'Star Wars' is now the fastest movie to hit $600 million, eyes taking down 'Avatar' all-time record

Another day, another box-office record broken by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

On Tuesday evening, the film made an estimated $29.3 million, giving the film a total gross in the US of $600.65 million, according to Deadline.

That makes “The Force Awakens” the fastest movie to hit the $600 million mark. And $700 million should be in its grasp come this weekend.

The all-time domestic box-office champ (not adjusted for inflation) is “Avatar,” which took in $760.5 million over its theatrical life. “The Force Awakens” is gearing up to pass that number in the coming week.

A few of the other major milestones for “Force Awakens” include biggest opening day, biggest opening weekend for domestic and worldwide, and fastest movie to $1 billion worldwide.

Disney obviously had a good feeling about the film’s monster release, as it’s been reported that the studio was able to negotiate an unprecedented split with theatre chains, securing more than 60% of ticket sales in the US. Since 2008, the average studio take from domestic ticket earnings is 53%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.