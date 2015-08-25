'Terminator Genisys' was a dud in the US, but is now crushing it overseas

Though “Terminator Genisys” has struggled to get to $US100 million at the U.S. box office, it’s a different story overseas.

The latest instalment in the franchise nabbed the fourth-biggest opening day for a U.S. release in China over the weekend.

According to Variety, the film took in $US27.4 million in 25,000 theatres. That pushes the film’s worldwide gross past $US350 million.

A majority of that has been in overseas sales, as the film has only grossed $US89 million to date since its release July 1. “Straight Outta Compton,” which was made at a fraction of what “Genisys” was, passed $US100 million in its second week of release.

Though “Genisys” even had the blessings of the franchise’s creator James Cameron, the film’s complex storyline and practically giving away the plot in its trailers has resulted in the film only having a 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes to date.

“Terminator Genisys” marked the first time Arnold Schwarzenegger had a major role in the franchise since “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” in 2003.

Regardless of how the film has done domestically, if it continues to be a strong earner overseas it’s likely more “Terminators” are coming.

