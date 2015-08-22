'Straight Outta Compton' set to top the box office for a second straight week

With three lacklustre R-rated titles opening over the weekend, it looks like “Straight Outta Compton,” the biopic on rap group N.W.A., will take the top spot at the US box office this weekend.

Following its monster $US60 million opening weekend last week, the movie will repeat with a projected $US30 million-$US25 million weekend, according to Deadline.

Out of the new titles this weekend — “Sinister 2,” “Hitman: Agent 47,” and “American Ultra” — the horror sequel “Sinister 2,” starring Ethan Hawke, will likely be the strongest, taking in $US17.5 million – $US18 million, per industry estimates.

