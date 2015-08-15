'Straight Outta Compton' is going to crush the weekend box office

Universal looks like to have another hit on its hands.

The N.W.A. biopic “Straight Outta Compton” took in an incredible $US4.96 million during its Thursday night preview screenings at 2,264 theatres, according to Deadline.

That’s more than the $US4 million “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” took in during its Thursday showings, and that was at 500 more theatres.

“Compton” will be in wide release today at over 2,700 theatres and will likely be number one at the box office this weekend with estimates having the movie earning a weekend total of between $US40 million and $US50 million.

Fandango, which tracks advance ticket sales, reports that 70% of sales for this weekend are for “Straight Outta Compton,” making it the top-selling musical biopic in the company’s history.

