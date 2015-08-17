N.W.A. biopic 'Straight Outta Compton' has a huge weekend at the box office

Universal continues to dominate the summer as their latest release, “Straight Outta Compton,” the biopic on groundbreaking gangster rap group N.W.A., exceeded all expectation by topping the weekend domestic box office with $US56 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

Projections had the film grossing around $US25 million, with its over two hour running time and R-rating. But following a Thursday preview screenings of $US4.96 million, which was more than “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” (and in less theatres than “M:I” for its Thursday preview), things were looking strong for the film.

“Compton” followed that with a $US24.3 million Friday, which is the fourth-highest opening day ever for an August release, according to Deadline.

With a film that has now not just grabbed the attention of moviegoers but has also struck a cultural nerve in the wake of incidents of police unrest like in Ferguson, Missouri, it will be interesting to see if Universal can mount an Oscar campaign for the film through the crowded upcoming fall award season.

Things were not as good for the other new release this weekend. Spy thriller “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” only made $US13 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

To put that in perspective, “U.N.C.L.E.” cost around $US80 million to make. “Straight Outta Compton” has a budget of $US29 million.

