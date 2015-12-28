'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' is the fastest movie to earn $1 billion at the box office

Disney ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” just keeps making money and breaking records.

After nabbing the Christmas Day box-office record with $49.3 million, shattering the previous record of $24.6 million held by 2009’s “Sherlock Holmes,” with the weekend coming to the close “The Force Awakens” has grabbed another honour — becoming the record holder for the fastest movie ever to gross $1 billion globally.

The film earned $153 million this weekend, according to The Wrap. That puts it comfortably over the mark one day quicker than “Jurassic World,” which did the feat in 13 days in June.

It seems every week “The Force Awakens” knocks off a record made over the summer by “Jurassic World.”

Along with taking the opening-weekend record last weekend from the super-sized dinosaur pic, and now the $1 billion record, over the weekend “Awakens” topped “World” as the fastest film to top $400 million at the domestic box office.

Expect more record-breaking numbers for “Awakens” in the global market as it opens in China on January 9.

New release “Daddy’s Home,” the latest comedy teaming Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, did better than industry projections with an estimated $38.8 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That puts the film in second place for the weekend.

It was a highly competitive weekend, with movies ranging from Jennifer Lawrence’s “Joy,” which opened at $17.5 million, to Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight,” taking on $4.5 million in 100 theatres.

However, perhaps it was Leonardo DiCaprio’s bear-fighting frontier movie “The Revenant” that shows the most promise, as its limited release over the weekend took in an estimated $471,000 in just four theatres. That’s a per-screen average of 117,750, the second best for a 2015 film to date. The film opens in wide release January 8.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.