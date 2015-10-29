The new Bond movie 'Spectre' just had a massive opening in the UK

Fifteen minutes after the splashy royal premiere of “Spectre” in London on Monday, 647 UK theatres got first dibs of the movie, and it was a huge success.

Variety is reporting that the film took in $US6.4 million Monday night. That didn’t beat out the opening-day gross of the last, record-setting Bond movie, “Skyfall,” three years ago (in local currency: £4.1M for “Spectre,” £6.2M for “Skyfall”). But “Skyfall” had a full Friday. “Spectre” had two screenings per location Monday night.

Regardless, it looks like the 24th Bond movie will have a strong opening week across the pond before it’s released in the US November 6.

The second consecutive time at the directing helm for Sam Mendes, “Spectre” follows 007 (Daniel Craig) as he faces off with the evil organisation of the title, with Christoph Waltz playing the sinister villain.

“Skyfall” is the top-grossing Bond movie of all time with over $US1.1 billion worldwide, and it was the highest-grossing film ever in the UK.

“Spectre” is projected to earn $US80 million-plus domestically its opening weekend. “Skyfall” opened with $US88.4 million.

Watch the trailer for “Spectre”:

