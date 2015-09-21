'Scorch Trails' takes out 'Black Mass' to win the weekend box office

The September box office got a nice surge over the weekend with a variety of titles for audiences to choose from.

Taking the top spot over the weekend was “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trails” with an estimated $US30.30 million, according to pro.boxoffice.com.

Part two from the popular trilogy of young-adult post-apocalyptic novels, the film took in an estimated $US12 million on Friday (including a Thursday preview screening), higher than the first film’s $US11.3 million opening Friday last year. “Scorch Trails” then had a solid 16% spike in its business on Saturday, according to Deadline.

Johnny Depp’s new movie “Black Mass,” in which the actor is getting some of the best reviews in years for playing Boston crime lord James “Whitely” Bulger, came in second with an estimated $US23.36 million. That exceeded the expectations of the film’s studio, Warner Bros.

And what looks to be a good sign for Lionsgate, its drug-trafficking thriller “Sicario” starring Emily Blunt and Benicio Del Toro opened in New York and LA over the weekend on six screens with an impressive $US75,000 per-screen average, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That’s the top average this year and the best since last year’s “The Imitation Game.” “Sicario” opens in wide release October 2.

