'Ride Along 2' beats 'The Force Awakens' to win the weekend box office

It was going to happen sooner or later. After four weeks at number one in the US box office (and breaking countless domestic and international records), “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” has finally been knocked off the top spot.

The comedy “Ride Along 2,” with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteaming as the most unlikely cop duo, took in an estimated $34 million to win the weekend, according to Forbes. By the end of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend on Monday the film will likely to be at $39.5 million.

Coming off a leading 12 nominations when the Oscar nominations were announced last week certainly helped “The Revenant,” as the Leonardo DiCaprio survival tale came in second with an estimated $29.5 million by Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a four-day gross of $35 million.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ dropped to third place with an estimated three-day total of $32 million, according to THR. Still an impressive figure for a movie in its fifth week in theatres.

It’s now approaching a total of $860 million domestically and over $1.8 billion globally.

Michael Bay’s latest movie, “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” performed softer than a typical Bay movie. Coming in fourth place with an estimated $16.8 million, according to Deadline, that’s the lowest opening for a Bay movie since his first feature, “Bad Boys,” back in 1996 (not counting for inflation).

But covering a topic like the 2012 Benghazi attack, with John Krasinski being the most recognisable actor in the cast (and some within the CIA calling the film a “distortion” of the facts), expectations on the film’s performance were modest.

