Box Office Report: Zac Efron's No Miley Cyrus

As expected, Zac Efron’s 17 Again topped the box office this weekend, making an estimated $24.1 million, but considering that experts predicted his movie would make somewhere in the mid-$20 million range, the film performed at the low end of expectations. Efron also didn’t have close to the blockbuster opening weekends Miley Cyrus had with her last two movies. Still, it’s a solid debut.

In second, surprisingly, was State of Play, which racked up a better-than-expected $15 million. All of those good reviews must have helped Universal’s political thriller.

The rest of the top 5 was all holdovers, with Lionsgate’s Crank High Voltage seriously underperforming, only managing to rack up $6.5 million. That’s a shame for Lionsgate. The studio’s been on a tear at the box office lately, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Carl Icahn uses this weekend’s results when he likely extends his offer to purchase the studio’s debt.

Back to the top 5: Monsters vs. Aliens placed third with $12.9 million. Hannah Montana, which dropped an expected 60 per cent, finished fourth with $12.7 for the weekend and a new domestic total of $56.1 million. And Fast & Furious came in fifth with $12.3 million.

Despite a couple of lower-than-expected performances, the overall box office was up for the fourth weekend in a row, 21% higher from the same weekend last year.

All box office data from Box Office Mojo

