Box Office Report: "Wolverine" Scratches Up $85.1 Million*

UPDATE: Wolverine actually only made $85.1 million this weekend, which affects its standing among opening weekends in the X-Men franchise. See our full report on the actual box-office figures, released Monday, here.

EARLIER: No surprises with Wolverine this weekend. The film performed exactly in line with expectations for an $87 million $85.1 million bow. That may be the best opening of the year, but that total will surely be eclipsed as the summer goes on. Wolverine pulled in roughly $10 million less than last year’s inaugural summer blockbuster Iron Man, which nabbed $98.6 million over the same weekend last year. Wolverine also wasn’t able to match X-Men 3‘s $102.8 million bow in 2006. (To be fair, though, that movie opened over Memorial Day weekend.) Wolverine did boast an impressive $21,225 per-theatre average from its more than 4,000 cinemas.

In second place, as expected, was Ghosts of Girlfriends Past with $15.3 million $15.4 million, which was in line with Friday estimates. The Jennifer Garner/Matthew McConaughey romantic comedy, though, did do better than last year’s counter offering Made of honour, which only made $14.8 million over the same weekend.

The next two spots were exactly as our experts predicted: Obsessed came in third with $12.2 million $12.1 million for a $47 million 10-day total. 17 Again placed fourth with $6.3 million $6.4 million for a $48.5 million total.

In fifth, somewhat surprisingly, was Monsters vs. Aliens with $5.8 million. This weekend’s 3-D animated competition, Lionsgate’s Battle for Terra, performed below expectations, only grossing $1.1 million.

