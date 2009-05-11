Box Office Report: 'Star Trek' Beams Up An Impressive $79.2 Million*

(This post has been updated to reflect the actual weekend box-office numbers, released Monday)



Paramount’s new Star Trek grossed an estimated $76.5 $79.2 million, performing above experts’ predictions to top the box office this weekend and registering a debut total more than double that of any other Star Trek movie opening.

Other summer films may grab bigger box office numbers but based on overwhelmingly positive buzz, Star Trek‘s continued strength could give Paramount a rare success in resurrecting a homegrown franchise.

The Star Trek opening was also better than those for reborn franchise films such as Batman Begins, Superman Returns and Casino Royale.

Wolverine, meanwhile, took a dive this weekend, only grossing an estimated $27 $26.4 million, down 68% 69% from last weekend. That’s at the higher end of experts’ predictions and it’s a bigger drop than X-Men: The Last Stand took during its second weekend in 2006, but that movie didn’t have any direct second session competition. The $130 million movie has still managed to gross nearly $130 million domestically and roughly $209 million worldwide, which should make Fox and its hedge fund financing partner Dune Capital Management happy.

The third and fourth place spots belong to Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and Obsessed, as expected. But Ghosts did better than predicted, pulling in an estimated $10.4 $10.3 million, for a new domestic cume of $30.2 $30.1 million. Obsessed performed at the high end of expectations, grossing $6.6 million for a domestic total of $56.2 million. The big surprise was in the fifth place spot, which was nabbed by the seemingly dead 17 Again, which grossed $4.4 $4.2 million to outperform Summit’s newcomer Next Day Air, which only managed $4.1 million.

Box office data from Box Office Mojo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.