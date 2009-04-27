Box Office Report: Beyonce "Obsessed" With No. 1*

UPDATE: Actual numbers are in, boosting Obsessed‘s weekend total to $28.6 million. Meanwhile, both 17 Again and Fighting were overestimated, only grossing $11.5 million and $11 million, while Earth was underestimated. Disney’s nature documentary actually pulled in $8.8 million over the three-day frame.

EARLIER: After Friday’s impressive debut, Sony’s Screen Gems’ Obsessed took the top spot at the box office this weekend, racking up an estimated $28.5 million. The movie gave Beyonce her best opening for a starring role (her second best first weekend overall, beaten only by Austin Powers in Goldmember‘s $73 million debut). It’s the second-best opening for Sony Pictures’ genre division, Screen Gems, beaten only by The Exorcism of Emily Rose, which debuted to $30.1 million in September 2005. Obsessed also scored an impressive per-theatre average of $11,337 from 2,514 locations.

In second place, despite taking a predicted 50% drop, was Zac Efron’s 17 Again with $11.7 million. The rest of the top 5 was all new movies, with Rogue Pictures’ Fighting beating expectations to gross $11.4 million for a third place finish. Paramount’s The Soloist finished fourth, performing below expectations and only pulling in $9.7 million.

Disney’s Earth may have performed below our box office experts’ predictions, grossing just $8.5 million, but that’s the third best opening ever for a documentary and the best for a nature film.

Interestingly, Fighting, The Soloist and Earth all had roughly the same per-theatre averages: $4,955, $4,800 and $4,742. But each movie played in a different number of theatres: Fighting was in 2,309, The Soloist was in 2,024 and Earth was in 1,804. So, it’s likely the number of theatres each movie was playing in had a big impact on how well each movie did.

Summer movie season starts next week with Wolverine and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, so don’t expect any of these movies to stick around at the top of the box office for long.



All box office data from Box Office Mojo.

