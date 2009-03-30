Box-Office Report: "Monsters vs. Aliens" Lands In Top Spot

Ok, Jeffrey Katzenberg, you win. People seem to be into this whole 3-D thing.

Monsters vs. Aliens easily wins the box office this weekend, taking in an estimated $58.2 million, for the biggest opening weekend of the year. That’s about $2 million short of experts’ $60 million predictions, but it’s a big enough tally to show that there’s an appetite for in-your-face movies and a willingness to spend an extra $3-5 on a ticket to see them. (Still, I’m interested to know what the breakdown was in terms of receipts from IMAX, 3D and 2D screenings.) According to Variety, the ‘toon’s 1,500 3-D theatres accounted for 58% of its weekend tally, and its 143 IMAX screenings pulled in a record $5.2 million, or roughly 9% of its total.

DreamWorks Animation’s first 3-D film now has the third biggest opening weekend for March, squeezing past Watchmen’s $55 million debut. The movie also pulled in an impressive $14,181 per-theatre average, which is a lot considering that it was playing in 4,104 locations.

But the real surprises are elsewhere in the top 5. The weekend’s second-place film, The Haunting in Connecticut, racked up a better-than-expected $23 million, which should make its distributor, Lionsgate, happy. And Summit’s Knowing is still going strong, grossing $14.7 million to grab the No. 3 spot, despite bad reviews and word-of-mouth. The film must be generating some good feedback because it dropped less than most experts predicted: only 40 per cent.

Paramount’s I Love You, Man took the fourth spot with $12.6 million and Universal’s Duplicity held down the fifth spot with $7.5 million. Meanwhile, Fox’s 12 Rounds just barely topped $5 million this weekend, finishing in seventh place, below what experts predicted.

The overall box office was up 40% from the same weekend last year.

All data from Box Office Mojo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.